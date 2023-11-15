Korea Destinations: Three Night Tourism Gems in Jinju

Jinju City secured three coveted spots among the ‘100 Best Nighttime Tourism Resources in Korea,’ a selection made by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Tourism Organization.

The trio includes the ‘Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival,’ the ‘Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour,’ and the ‘Olbaem Night Market.’

The ‘Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival,’ drew 1.26 million visitors this year, stands out as the city’s flagship night festival.

The ‘Jinju Cultural Heritage Night Tour,’ an annual event since 2022, immerses participants in an eight-night exploration of cultural heritage against the stunning backdrop of Jinju Castle.

The ‘Olbaem Night Market,’ a lively Saturday evening affair at Nongae Market, Jinju’s traditional marketplace, has emerged as the city’s premier nighttime destination.