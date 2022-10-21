Image: Gyeongnam province
TravelDomestic DestinationsNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Three of the Best Hiking Trails to See the Fall Leaves in Gyeongnam Province

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province has recommended three hiking trails for hikers who want to enjoy the autumn mood during the full-fledged autumn leaves season. 

Image: Gyeongnam province

Miryang Cheonhwangsan

Miryang Cheonhwangsan (1,189mis called Samnam Geumgang because of its beautiful mountain range and is a mountain belonging to the Yeongnam AlpsThe mountain is soft and easy to hike with family and friends. In autumn, the silver wave of pampas grass in full bloom is spectacular as it connects with the famous Mt. Jaeyak.

The representative courses are to climb Cheonhwangsan Mountain after riding the Yeongnam Alps Icegol Cable Car from Eoreumgol in Sannae-myeon, Miryang-si, and the course from Pyochungsa Temple in Danjang-myeon to Jaeyaksan Mountain

Last  September, Doraejae Natural Recreation Forest opened in Gucheon-ri, Danjang- myeon, at the foot of Mt. Cheonhwang, equipped with two condominium-type recreation halls (22 rooms ), three pension-type forest houses, and a campsite (15 decks ). You can enjoy the autumn atmosphere here with spectacular views.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Mt. Jirisan, Tongyeong

Jirisan Mountain (398m) is located on Saryangdo Island in Tongyeong and is called Jiimangsan Mountain, meaning ‘mountain overlooking Jirisan Mountain’, but now it is a mountain that has been renamed Jirisan Mountain

Although it is a low mountain with an elevation of only 398 m, it is a good place for anyone from professional climbers to family hikers with children because of the variety of hiking trails

It is said that the greatest feature of Jirisan in Saryangdo is that the Hallyeosudo, which can be seen from the top of the mountain, along with the superb view of autumn leaves,  makes you feel as if you are walking on water while walking in the mountains

In addition, the Saryangdo Jirisan Suspension Bridge, installed at 304m above sea level at  Oknyeobong Peak in Mt. Jirisan, is 39-meters long, 2-meters wide, and 21-meters long and 2-meters wide in section  2, providing hikers with a variety of things to see and enjoy.

Image: Gyeongnam province

Uiryeong Jagulsan

Uiryeong Jagulsan (897m) is a place where you can feel the atmosphere of autumn with wildflowers blooming everywhere along the trail in the fall season because of the thick trees

Myeonggyeongdae is located at Myeonggyeongdae, where Nammyung Cho Si-sik said that he spent his youthful days unaware of the passing of time by being captivated by the superb view

In addition,  there is a natural recreation forest at the foot of Mt. Jagul, so it is a good place to visit with family, lovers, and friends who want to use accommodations such as houses in the forest, campsites, and caravans in the recreation forest along with mountain climbing.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
35 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Sat
23 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 