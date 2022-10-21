Korea Destinations: Three of the Best Hiking Trails to See the Fall Leaves in Gyeongnam Province

Gyeongnam province has recommended three hiking trails for hikers who want to enjoy the autumn mood during the full-fledged autumn leaves season.

Miryang Cheonhwangsan

Miryang Cheonhwangsan (1,189m) is called Samnam Geumgang because of its beautiful mountain range and is a mountain belonging to the Yeongnam Alps. The mountain is soft and easy to hike with family and friends. In autumn, the silver wave of pampas grass in full bloom is spectacular as it connects with the famous Mt. Jaeyak.

The representative courses are to climb Cheonhwangsan Mountain after riding the Yeongnam Alps Icegol Cable Car from Eoreumgol in Sannae-myeon, Miryang-si, and the course from Pyochungsa Temple in Danjang-myeon to Jaeyaksan Mountain.

Last September, Doraejae Natural Recreation Forest opened in Gucheon-ri, Danjang- myeon, at the foot of Mt. Cheonhwang, equipped with two condominium-type recreation halls (22 rooms ), three pension-type forest houses, and a campsite (15 decks ). You can enjoy the autumn atmosphere here with spectacular views.

Mt. Jirisan, Tongyeong

Jirisan Mountain (398m) is located on Saryangdo Island in Tongyeong and is called Jiimangsan Mountain, meaning ‘mountain overlooking Jirisan Mountain’, but now it is a mountain that has been renamed Jirisan Mountain.

Although it is a low mountain with an elevation of only 398 m, it is a good place for anyone from professional climbers to family hikers with children because of the variety of hiking trails.

It is said that the greatest feature of Jirisan in Saryangdo is that the Hallyeosudo, which can be seen from the top of the mountain, along with the superb view of autumn leaves, makes you feel as if you are walking on water while walking in the mountains.

In addition, the Saryangdo Jirisan Suspension Bridge, installed at 304m above sea level at Oknyeobong Peak in Mt. Jirisan, is 39-meters long, 2-meters wide, and 21-meters long and 2-meters wide in section 2, providing hikers with a variety of things to see and enjoy.

Uiryeong Jagulsan

Uiryeong Jagulsan (897m) is a place where you can feel the atmosphere of autumn with wildflowers blooming everywhere along the trail in the fall season because of the thick trees.

Myeonggyeongdae is located at Myeonggyeongdae, where Nammyung Cho Si-sik said that he spent his youthful days unaware of the passing of time by being captivated by the superb view.

In addition, there is a natural recreation forest at the foot of Mt. Jagul, so it is a good place to visit with family, lovers, and friends who want to use accommodations such as houses in the forest, campsites, and caravans in the recreation forest along with mountain climbing.