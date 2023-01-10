Korea Destinations: Three Places to Travel This Lunar New Year Holiday in Milyang

For those looking to get outdoors this Lunar New Year holiday, the city of Milyang has three suggestions on tourist attractions to visit.

Located in Gyeongnam province, Milyang is just around a 50-kilometer drive from Busan.

Here are three places to check out if you’re up for a little adventure this holiday.

Yeongnam Alps Ice Valley Cable Car

The longest round-trip cable car in Korea, it takes 10 minutes to reach an elevation of 1020-meters. You can enjoy views of the mountainous alps, Baekhobowi Rock at Mt. Baekunsan, and Eoreumgol Valley.

Closed: February 1

Chamsaem Herb Valley

Established in Kkotsaemi Village in Chodong-myeong, you can marvel at the beautiful natural scenery of mountains and valleys.

A great place to bring kids, you can enjoy experiences planting herbs or making candles in the herb garden.

In addition, an ice wall and sledding slope are available adding more fun for everyone.

Onsite ticketing is available and is first-come-first-served.

Maneosa Temple

Located in Samrang-jin-eup, this simple temple offers superb views and serenity to help you relieve stress.

Local folklore says that a dragon king’s son and the numerous fish that followed him were turned into stones in the appearance of large and small rocks forming a line.

It is known as one of the three mysteries on Milyang because a bell sounds when you knock on the rock.

There is also a small rock that is said to grant wishes and that if you make a wish and pick up a stone and don’t hear the bell, your wish will come true.