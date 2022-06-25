Korea Destinations: Tongyeong Area Beaches to Open From July 9

Tongyeong City plans to operate the designated beaches of Suryuk Beach, Bijindo Beach, and Saryangdaehang Beach for 44 days from July 9th to August 21st this summer season.

The opening hours of the beach are from 9 am to 6 pm, and as the mandatory outdoor mask wear is lifted this year, you can enjoy swimming freely without wearing a mask.

It is recommended to keep a distance of at least 1m outdoors on the beach, and wearing a mask is recommended if distancing cannot be maintained.

In addition, you must wear a mask in indoor facilities such as shower rooms, changing rooms, and toilets.

Tongyeong’s beaches are cleaner and more beautiful than anywhere else, and with the exception of amphibious beaches, two are located on the island, so they have a unique beauty and charm.

Suryuk Beach, located in Suryuk Village, Sanyang-eup, is close to the city center, and has calm waves and shallow waters, making it suitable for outings with young children.

Bijindo Beach, located on the island, has fine sand, shallow water, and a moderate water temperature. Dozens of sea pine trees over 100 years old create cool shade on the beach hillside, making it an ideal summer resort.

Saryangdaehang Beach is a popular summer resort because of its fine white sand, clear water, and quiet atmosphere.