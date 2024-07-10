Korea Destinations: Tongyeong City Opens Jeongnyangcheon Sammajiteo Water Park

Jeongnyangcheon Sammajiteo Water Park in Jeongnyang-dong has opened through August 25, offering a family-friendly space and rest area during the hot summer months.

Located in the Jeongnyangcheon Ecological Stream, the water park spans approximately 1,000 square meters and features a wall fountain, tunnel fountain, and floor fountain, along with parasols, shade canopies, and other amenities to ensure visitor comfort.

The Sammajiteo Water Park will operate free of charge, with hours from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and will be closed every Monday for facility inspection, water quality, and hygiene management. It will also close in case of rain for safety reasons.