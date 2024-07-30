Image: Tongyeong Hansan Festival website
Korea Destinations: Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival Set for August 9-14

The ’63rd Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival’ will take place from August 9th to 14th in Tongyeong.

The festival theme is ‘Twin Dragons’ Flight, Tongyeong Sea that Saves the Nation,’ symbolizing the Year of the Dragon in both 2024 and 1592, the year of the historic Hansan Battle during the Imjin War.

This year, the main stage has been relocated from Gangguan Cultural Plaza to Hansan Battle Square. The festival’s highlight will be the reenactment of the Hansan Battle, featuring approximately 100 ships engaging in the historic crane wing formation to repel Japanese forces off Hansan Island.

Festival-goers can also witness the gatekeeper review ceremony, Hansan Battle departure ceremony, Samdo Navy military camp, Samdo Navy Tongjesa procession, and Joseon Navy martial arts demonstration. Activities include the Water Country Water Park, water media show, martial arts experience, turtle ship rowing, street parade, and victory celebration tavern. Various performances such as K-POP dance and musicals will also be held.

Celebrating its 63rd anniversary, the Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival was first held in 1962 to commemorate Admiral Yi Sun-sin’s victory in the Battle of Hansan and to promote his patriotic spirit.

The festival is traditionally held around the 8th day of the 7th lunar month in 1592 (August 14th in the solar calendar), the anniversary of the battle.

Last year, it was selected as one of the ‘100 K-Culture Tourism Events’ by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization, aiming to promote domestic culture globally.

Event Information

Date: August 9 – 14

Location: Culture Square, Yi Sun-shin Park, Gyeongsangnam-do

