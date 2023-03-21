Korea Destinations: Tongyeong’s Bongsugol Flower Outing Returns April 1-2

‘Bongsugol Flower Outing’ welcomes spring visitors for the first time in four years.

The Bongsugol Cherry Blossom Festival Committee announced that it will hold the ’18th Bongsugol Flower Outing’ on April 1st and 2nd.

The Bongsugol Flower Outing, which is held in time for the blooming of cherry blossoms, is a festival where you can enjoy the cherry blossom road that covers the sky and the white cherry blossom petals that scatter like snow.

The subtitle of this year’s festival is ‘The Return of Spring and Excitement’. After the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, the festival was canceled for three consecutive years until last year, so it provides more fun with more colorful and rich attractions.

On the first day, the ‘Tongyeong Miss & Mr. Trot Contest’ announces the prelude to the festival, starting with Koyuje and Gilnori to pray for safety and success.

At the opening ceremony to be held at the special stage at the public parking lot in Bongsugol at 2:00 p.m., an autographed ball-sharing event will be held for Minjae Kim, who has grown into a world-class defender while playing in Italy’s Serie A Napoli as a national soccer representative from Tongyeong.

On the second day, there are things to see and enjoy for people of all ages, such as the ‘Street Dance Battle’ and the ‘Bongsugol Hanmadang’ of the Tongyeong Entertainment Artists Association, where young people show off their talents.

In addition, various side events such as busking stages of performance teams from all over the country, an SNS photo contest, a flea market, experience booths, cultural visits, and food markets will be prepared.

In order to facilitate the event, the last stop of the bus at Yonghwasa Temple during the festival is moved forward to Halmae Gimbap House at Bongpyeong Intersection, and the section between Bongpyeong Intersection and Yonghwasa Square is operated as a car-free street.