Korea Destinations: Traditions Stay Alive at the Gangneung Danoje Festival

Gangneung Danoje, the longest-running among local Korean festivals, is held each year to worship the guardian spirit of a mountain that protects the town. It’s also an occasion to pray for peace and the prosperity of farming.

One of the three most celebrated holidays in the nation after Chuseok and Seollal, Dano celebrates the summer harvest where people come to share and enjoy food and games.

Located at the Namdaecheon stream and vicinities in Gangneung-si, Gangwon-do, there’s plenty to experience at this unique festival that relives traditions of old.

With cultural events like mask dances, shamanistic rituals, a festival market, and performances that preserve the essence of Korean culture, this is a festival not to be missed.

Day programs for foreigners and multicultural families are also available.

Event Information

Dates: June 6 – 13

Location: Namdaechon and designated venues around Gangneung

Admission: Some events may charge admission

Website

 

