Korea Destinations: Treasure Island Botanical Garden in Namhae

The Treasure Island Botanical Garden, managed by the Namhae-gun Agricultural Technology Center, continues to draw in visitors, thanks to positive word-of-mouth recommendations.

Nestled in the heart of Namhae-gun, the garden covers a modest area of 5,701 square meters, comprising both a glass greenhouse and an outdoor garden. With no admission fee, it remains open not just on weekdays but also on public holidays.

Surrounded by metasequoia trees, the greenhouse hosts a diverse array of plants, including succulents, cacti, waterside plants, and aquatic varieties.

The outdoor garden delights visitors with vibrant displays of tulips, daffodils, marigolds, wildflowers, and hydrangeas, alongside a selection of trees such as perennial rhododendrons, loquat trees, fir trees, spruce trees, and ginkgo trees.

To enhance the visitor experience, numerous rest areas are strategically placed throughout the garden, providing families and group tourists with ample opportunities to relax and unwind.

Convenient parking near the Agricultural Technology Center and Tiewum Center (formerly known as Treasure Island Garlic Country) is situated within 100 meters, while nearby attractions like dolmens and agricultural demonstration fields make it an ideal destination for educational field trips, especially for children.