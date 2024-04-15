Image: Namhae-gun
Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea Destinations: Treasure Island Botanical Garden in Namhae

By Haps Staff

The Treasure Island Botanical Garden, managed by the Namhae-gun Agricultural Technology Center, continues to draw in visitors, thanks to positive word-of-mouth recommendations.

Nestled in the heart of Namhae-gun, the garden covers a modest area of 5,701 square meters, comprising both a glass greenhouse and an outdoor garden. With no admission fee, it remains open not just on weekdays but also on public holidays.

Surrounded by metasequoia trees, the greenhouse hosts a diverse array of plants, including succulents, cacti, waterside plants, and aquatic varieties.

The outdoor garden delights visitors with vibrant displays of tulips, daffodils, marigolds, wildflowers, and hydrangeas, alongside a selection of trees such as perennial rhododendrons, loquat trees, fir trees, spruce trees, and ginkgo trees.

To enhance the visitor experience, numerous rest areas are strategically placed throughout the garden, providing families and group tourists with ample opportunities to relax and unwind.

Convenient parking near the Agricultural Technology Center and Tiewum Center (formerly known as Treasure Island Garlic Country) is situated within 100 meters, while nearby attractions like dolmens and agricultural demonstration fields make it an ideal destination for educational field trips, especially for children.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Changwon Constructing 27 Barefoot Walking Paths

Korea Destinations: 5th Sancheong Saengcho International Sculpture Park Flower Grass Festival

Korea Destinations: Nation’s Largest Flower Festival, the Taean Tulip Festival, Runs Through May 7

Mijo-myeon Whale Garden Photo Zone Installed in Namhae

Jinju Jinmaek Brewery Opening This Saturday

Sancheong-gun’s 2024 Black Pig & Wild Greens Festival Taking Place This Weekend

The Latest

Warm Temps Expected Until the End of the Month

KFC Introduces the Cheese Super Box

Shinsegae Centum City Revamps Living Specialty Store to Meet Spring Demand

Busan Opera House Redesign Completed, Construction to Resume May 2nd

Changwon Constructing 27 Barefoot Walking Paths

Busan to Expand Payment Services at Public Parking Lots

Busan
few clouds
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
68 %
4.6kmh
20 %
Tue
20 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 