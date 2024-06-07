Image: Goseong-gun
Korea Destinations: Two Festivals to Check Out In Goseong-gun

By Haps Staff

Goseong-gun in Gyeongnam province is set to captivate visitors with a burst of colors starting today with the Manhwabangcho Hydrangea Festival and the Gardenia Farm Party.

The ‘Gardenia Farm Party’ will be held at the Dinosaur Natural Farm in Donghae-myeon, for two days, from June 8th to 9th. The event will feature various gardenia-themed experiences such as making gardenia scarves and air fresheners, alongside cultural and artistic performances.

The Manhwabangcho Hydrangea Festival in Georyu-myeon will showcase hydrangea exhibitions and busking performances, celebrating the vibrant hues of hydrangeas from June 8th to July 9th.

Gardenia Farm Party

The ‘Gardenia Farm Party’ will take place over two days, from June 8th to 9th, in the area surrounding the Dinosaur Natural Farm in Donghae-myeon. Known for hosting Korea’s largest gardenia complex with 20,000 gardenia trees spread across 56,100 square meters, the farm will immerse visitors in the fragrant and bright yellow ambiance of gardenia blossoms.

The event will feature a variety of gardenia-inspired activities, including scarf-making and air freshener workshops, as well as natural dyeing experiences using gardenia flowers. Performances at the venue and the Oullim Festival, which involves local residents, will complement the festival atmosphere with the delightful scent of gardenias.

Manhwabangcho Hydrangea Festival

The ‘Manhwabangcho Hydrangea Festival,’ running from June 8th to July 9th in Manhwabangcho, Georyu-myeon, promises to enchant visitors with hydrangeas of various colors, including purple and blue, blooming across a vast area of approximately 60,000 pyeong (about 198,000 square meters).

Visitors can enjoy the hydrangea scenery while reading Sister Lee Hae-in’s poem “Looking at Hydrangeas” engraved at the entrance of Manhwabangcho.

Every weekend the festival will also feature performances of various genres, such as acoustic guitar and pansori ensuring a delightful experience for all attendees.

