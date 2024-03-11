Image: Gyeongnam province
Korea Destinations: Two Recommended Places to Visit in March Perfect for a Bike Trip

By Haps Staff

In March, when the spring breeze is blowing, Gyeongnam province has some famous spots that are perfect for a bicycle trip under the warm spring sunshine.

Here are two exciting destinations perfect for a bike trip in March, offering scenic coastal views and tranquil island exploration.

Samchingi Coastal Road, Tongyeong

Located in Sanyang-eup, Tongyeong, the Samchingi Coastal Road is part of the ‘Korea Coastal Nurigils,’ chosen by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Korea Maritime Foundation.

The 4-kilometer coastal road stretches from Tongyeong Marina Resort to Hansan Marina Hotel, providing a safe and separate bicycle path for riders.

Experience the stunning cobalt-colored sea of Tongyeong while enjoying the sound of waves and the refreshing sea breeze. Bicycle rental shops along the road make it convenient for visitors to explore the area without bringing their own bikes.

Destination Information:

Tongyeong Marina Resort: 33 Keunbalgae 1-gil, Tongyeong-si, Gyeongnam province

Hansan Marina Hotel: 261 Yeongun-ri, Sanyang-eup, Tongyeong-si, Gyeongnam province

Bicycle rental available at Tongyeong Hiking: Website Link

Image: Gyeongnam province

Chilcheondo Island Riding, Geoje

Known as the ‘Island within an island,’ Chilcheondo is connected to Geoje by the Chilcheongyo Bridge since 2000, allowing easy access without a boat. Although there are no dedicated bike paths on Chilcheondo, the roads are relatively car-free, making it safe for cyclists to enjoy the ride.

The island features flat roads, suitable for both beginners and experienced riders, with a 15-kilometer circumference that takes about 2 hours to complete.

Visitors can take breaks at picturesque spots like Mulan Beach and Okgye Beach and explore nearby attractions like Suyabangdo Island and the Sireungseom Suspension Bridge.

Destination Information:

Chilcheondo Island: 586-10 Eon-ri, Hacheong-myeon, Geoje-si, Gyeongnam province

Mulan Beach: 14-7 Eon-ri, Hacheong-myeon

Okgye Beach: Mt. 84-8, Yeonsi-ri, Hacheong-myeon

Sireungseom Suspension Bridge: Mt. 80-14, Yeong-ri, Hacheong-myeon

Detailed travel information is available on the Gyeongnam Tourism Guide website and social media platforms.

Haps Staff
