Image: Ulsan Rose Festival
Korea Destinations: Ulsan Rose Festival Begins Wednesday

The 15th Ulsan Grand Park Rose Festival will occur from the 24th to the 28th at the Ulsan Grand Park Rose Garden in Ok-dong, Nam-gu.

The festival, in collaboration with SK Innovation and themed ‘Love Story in Ulsan,’ offers a chance to admire the beauty of 3 million roses from 265 different species across the 56,174 square meter rose garden.

To build anticipation, the ‘First Rose Festival Rose Village’ and ‘Special Theme Pavilion’ will opened on the 20th.

The Rose Village, located at the southern gate square of Ulsan Grand Park, will feature various rose-themed products for sale and exhibition. The special theme pavilion at SK Square will showcase the history of the Rose Festival and Ulsan Grand Park.

Image: Ulsan Rose Festival

The opening ceremony on the 24th will include a lighting ceremony, a fireworks show, a drone light show, a lighting performance of the sculpture ‘Magic Rose,’ and a performance by the Ulsan Philharmonic Orchestra and singer Baek Ji-young. The festival will also feature concerts, talk shows, and street performances throughout the following days.

For a detailed schedule, visitors can refer to the Rose Festival or Ulsan Tourism websites.

The Ulsan Grand Park Rose Festival has become a popular event since its inception in 2006, attracting a total of 4.47 million visitors by its 14th edition last year.

 

