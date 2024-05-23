Korea Destinations: Ulsan Rose Festival

Tons of great activities surround over three million beautiful roses at the Ulsan Rose Festival which is currently underway through the 26th at Ulsan Grand Park.

The festival park is divided into different themes — a Love picnic area, a love theme zone and a love cafe as well as a food zone and a children’s zone.

A parade, multimedia show, lots of musical shows and concerts and a walking festival are just a few of the events scheduled over the five day event.

Admission to the festival is 2,000 won.

Buses to Ulsan run frequently from the Busan Central Bus Terminal and take about 45 minutes to an hour or so depending on traffic.