Korea Destinations: Ulsan’s Ganjeolgot Sunrise Festival

The 2024 Ganjeolgot Sunrise Event is set to take place at Ganjeolgot Park in Seosaeng-myeon, Ulsan, running from December 31st to January 1st, with the theme of ‘Welcoming the First Dawn on the Korean Peninsula.’

Beginning at 8:40 pm on the 31st, the year-end festivities will showcase captivating performances by renowned trot singers, including Jin Hae-seong and Na Sang-do.

On New Year’s Day, beginning at 5:30 a.m., a 1,000-drone performance and a fireworks display will illuminate the early morning skies.

For the dedicated photo zone, various LED sculptures such as the ‘Blue Dragon Lantern Tunnel’ representing the Year of the Blue Dragon in 2024, will remain open until the Lunar New Year holidays.

A range of experiential activities awaits, including hand-writing New Year wishes, food trucks, special product sales, and promotional booths.

Anticipating an attendance of around 130,000 visitors, the city has taken comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of the event.

A deployment of approximately 1,300 personnel, comprising civil servants and police, will manage the crowd, supported by a 1.3 km long safety fence along the coast and a winter tent on-site to combat the cold. A dedicated situation room will be operational, equipped to respond promptly to emergencies, and drone surveillance will monitor the event grounds.

To enhance accessibility, the shuttle bus network will be expanded, increasing the number of routes from three to four, including a new route towards the energy industrial complex.

The fleet will grow from 75 to 115 buses, with a total of 333 buses, including shuttles and return services.

Boarding points at locations like Onyang Sports Park, Shinhan Heavy Industries parking lot, Jinha Beach public parking lot, KHNP Saeul Nuclear Power Plant Headquarters parking lot, and Energy General Industrial Complex parking lot will be facilitated with color-coded bracelets for easy route identification.

Parking convenience will also be extended through the creation of an additional parking lot using available space in the energy industrial complex parking lot and the drama set site. The total parking spaces, both inside and outside the event venue, will be expanded from 4,814 to 5,870 spaces, ensuring a hassle-free experience for attendees.

Admission is free.

Getting there: From Ulsan Intercity Express Bus Terminal, take Bus No. 715 to Ganjeolgot Cape Bus Stop and walk for approximately 12 minutes.