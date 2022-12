One of the most beautiful places to see the sunrise on New Year’s around the country, Ulsan’s Ganjeolgot Sunrise Festival is set to take place from 10 p.m. tomorrow night.

The festival has performances that last throughout the night at Ganjeolgot cape and last until the morning sun rises.

Admission is free.

Getting there: From Ulsan Intercity Express Bus Terminal, take Bus No. 715 to Ganjeolgot Cape Bus Stop and walk approximately 12 minutes.