Korea Destinations: Ulsan’s Taehwagang Grand Park

Home to the largest riverside flowering plant garden in the country, Taehwagang Park in Ulsan is a definite must visit for any visitor to Korea.

Only an hour out of Busan, the stunning scenery of the ecological park alongside the Taehwa River is a perfect place to take a respite in the city as well as a destination for those in need of nature’s healing hands.

One of the main highlights of the park is the Taehwagang Simnidaebat, a rich bamboo forest 4 kilometers long and 20-40 kilometers wide, which was created by the villagers in hopes of preventing the frequent flooding that occurred during the Japanese colonial period.

Bikes are also available to rent to cycle around the extensive 530,000㎡ of grounds.

Spring is of course the preferred time to visit, though fall presents a beautiful picturesque setting for great photos with the reeds in bloom.

There are also an abundance of exercise facilities, snack bars and restrooms available throughout the park.

It’s a perfect place for a day trip with the family, a picnic with friends or for a date outside the city that’s a close destination to be home for dinner.

Don’t forget to bring your camera for some very Instagram worthy pictures!

Park Information

Address: Singi-gil, Jung-gu, Ulsan

Entrance: Free

Parking: Available alongside the park, 1,000 won per hour

Pets: Allowed if leashed