Korea Destinations: Watch the Hadong Simni Cherry Blossom Road in Real Time

Simni Cherry Blossom Road, is famous for being beautiful among the Baekri Cherry Blossom Roads along the Seomjingang River in Hadong-gun.

This road is 6km long from the Hwagae Market site to Ssanggyesa Temple, and along the Hwagaedongcheon Stream where it joins the Seomjin River, 1,200 cherry trees that are 50 to 100 years old grow on both sides of the road to form a white cherry blossom tunnel.

This road, which is said to have been built in the 1930s, is also planted with 200 peach trees.

It is also called the ‘wedding road’ because it is said that when a man and woman in love walk together, they become a couple and celebrate a hundred years and that even a couple with deep hearts cannot help but reconcile as they walk the flowery path of heaven.

The Hwagae Market Cherry Blossom Festival is held at the Hwagae Market every year in line with the cherry blossom season.

It is full of various sights and events, including various agricultural products grown by the residents, fragrant spring vegetables, sweet fish sashimi, jaecheopguk, and crab soup, representative foods of the Seomjin River.

To check out what’s happening in real-time, you can check out the live videos here.

