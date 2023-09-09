Korea Destinations: Water-friendly Space Opens at Bukshin Park in Tongyeong

Tongyeong City has successfully concluded the Bukshin Park water-friendly space creation project, transforming an old and nondescript plaza into a multifaceted leisure and relaxation area accessible to all citizens, not just children.

This waterfront space within Bukshin Park features a maze fountain, providing a refreshing water play zone for children during the daytime. In the evening, the area comes alive with vibrant, colorful lighting, offering a serene and rejuvenating environment for the community.

Throughout the summer season from June to September, visitors can enjoy the maze fountain, along with floor lighting and landscape lighting.

During the remaining eight months, the floor and landscape lighting will remain operational, ensuring a year-round space for relaxation while relishing the waterfront’s natural beauty.

The floor fountain operates 11 times daily (with 40 minutes on and 20 minutes off) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The floor and landscape lighting adjust depending on sunset times. Every Monday is reserved for routine facility inspections, with temporary closures in case of inclement weather.

Furthermore, the city has implemented a rigorous maintenance schedule, including high-pressure washing and bi-monthly water quality testing of the water tank.

To maintain impeccable water quality, automated UV sterilization and disinfection processes are in place within the water tank. These measures ensure a pristine and inviting water-friendly environment.