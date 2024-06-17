Korea Destinations: Water Parks to Open Early to Beat Heat Wave in Gyeongnam Province

As the early heat wave continues to grip the region, local governments in Gyeongnam province are expediting the opening of water parks in parks, which have become increasingly popular summer facilities.

Hadong-gun

Hadong-gun announced on the 12th that the Hadong Songnim Park Water Park will officially open on June 14th.

This water park, designed to provide a refreshing escape from the summer heat, will operate on weekends until July 16th and then daily from July 17th to August 25th, the peak of the summer vacation season.

It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for facility inspection and cleaning.

Operating hours are divided into three sessions, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comprehensive cleaning and water quality management are conducted once each in the morning and afternoon to ensure a comfortable environment for visitors. The water park features a water play pool, various play facilities, a fountain, showers, and toilets, all of which are free to use.

This year, Hadong-gun has added new deck rest areas, benches, and Mongolian tents to provide ample shade and improve user convenience based on resident feedback. To prevent water accidents and manage water quality, the number of visitors is limited to 270 at any given time. Water safety guards are always on standby, and the water quality is tested weekly by a professional organization.

Jinju

Jinju City will also operate 11 water play facilities, including five water parks and six floor fountains, from July to the end of August.

These facilities are available free of charge. Detailed usage information and reservations can be accessed via the city’s integrated reservation website for parks such as Mulchoul Park, Geumhoji Waterside Theme Park, Dorae Saemi Park, and Gajwa Dream Lantern Park. The Jinyangho Park website handles reservations for the Children’s Water Playground.

The six floor fountains, located at Pyeonggeo Green Zone, Namgaram Park, Chojeon Mulbit Park, Mulchoul Park, Narae Park, and Hope Square, operate on a first-come, first-served basis through on-site registration. These facilities are also closed every Tuesday for inspection and cleaning to maintain a pleasant environment.

Changwon

Changwon City is set to open nine water parks starting July 5th.

These water parks include Gamgye Park and Sahwa Park in Uichang-gu, Gieup Sarang Park and Daewon Park in Seongsan-gu, Hyeondong Park and 3/15 Marine Nuri Park in Masan Happo-gu, Samgye Park in Masan Hoewon-gu, Ancheong Park in Jinhae-gu, and the water park in Yeojwa District.

The city has extended the operating period by seven days this year due to the high popularity of these parks.

Last year, over 110,000 visitors enjoyed the parks within 45 days of their opening. The parks will be closed every Monday for facility inspection and cleaning.

Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. However, during the peak season, from July 28th to August 11th, the parks will extend their hours until 5:30 p.m. on weekends.

Changwon City plans to complete all facility and safety inspections by the end of this month.

Each water park will be staffed with 5 to 8 safety management personnel during the operation period to ensure visitor safety and promptly address any potential accidents.