Korea Destinations: Wave Park to Partially Open This Week in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province

Haps Staff

Wave Park is set to partially open from October 7th, as its Surf Zone is the first to get the green light to operate.

Located on the northeast end of Lake Sihwa, the park and other entertainment facilities are being built on Turtle Island, a 10-year land reclamation site.

With a beach spanning 1.2km, and the capability of hosting thousands of visitors, Turtle Island is set to become Korea’s premier surfing and water activity destination and a ‘must-visit’ for the large resident market and the 10.8m international tourists that visit the region annually during normal times.

Wavegarden coming to South Korea in 2020 from wavegarden on Vimeo.

Features of the Park

According to WAVEGARDEN, the centerpiece of the 2.1B€ avant-garde mixed-use development will be the Wavegarden Cove surfing lagoon.

The Cove, with its enticing turquoise waters, is capable of producing up to 1,000 ocean-like waves per hour, which unfurl across a range of different surfing areas. Each area offers waves of different size and power specifically designed to provide ideal conditions for everyone, from professional surfers to newcomers picking up a surfboard for the first time.

Apart from riding waves, Turtle Island will offer various other aquatic activities like kayaking, SUP, and swimming in zones with and without waves.

Three zones will eventually be opened — Surf Zone, Wave Zone, and Surf House. The park also offers surfers the chance to ride daily despite the season or weather.

The surf zone is 240 meters long and 220 meters wide. Four versions of artificial waves hit every eight seconds with a maximum height of 2.4 meters allowing everyone from beginners to advanced surfers to enjoy.

Admission to the park is 40,000 won at its opening and there are also 9,000 lockers for personal storage. For future prices that are seasonal, you can check their website here. 

Six hotels with over 2,400 rooms for occupancy on the island are also being built as well as other marine leisure and shopping facilities which are all set to be completed by 2024.

Getting There

Wave Park is located in Siheung, Gyeonggi province which is about a 1-hour drive from Seoul, 20 minutes from Songdo and Incheon, and about 40 minutes from Gwangmyeong KTX Station.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

