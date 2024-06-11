Korea Destinations: Wear a Hanbok and Stroll Along the Stone Wall Road of Namsa Yedamchon

Image: Sancheon-gun
Sancheong-gun is launching a traditional hanbok experience program at Namsa Yedamchon in Danseong-myeon, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the tranquil beauty of Korea’s first designated most beautiful village.

To support this program, Sancheong-gun has acquired new hanboks and accessories suitable for various age groups, including children and adults. Group tourists are also welcome.

The experience costs 10,000 won for children and 15,000 won for adults for a two-hour session, making it more affordable compared to similar programs in other regions. Additionally, participants will receive a 1,000 won discount coupon usable at affiliated stores in Namsa Yedamchon.

Beyond the hanbok experience, Namsa Yedamchon offers a range of activities, including natural dyeing, foot baths, traditional folk games such as jegichagi and tuho throwing, and stays in traditional hanok houses like Namsajae and Yedamjae.

Image: Sancheong-gun

Namsa Yedamchon is renowned for its picturesque old-fashioned village scenery and stone-walled streets.

The name ‘Yedamchon’ signifies a village where the beauty of traditional hanok houses is preserved behind quiet walls. The village, recognized by the Korea Tourism Organization as a unique alley travel destination, features a 3.2km long dirt stone wall road.

The cultural heritage of Namsa Yedamchon includes old houses formerly inhabited by scholars of the Choi and Lee families, surrounded by the historic dirt stone walls.

Among the notable features are two intertwined trees known as the couple locust trees, which symbolize enduring love. According to legend, couples who walk through the alley under the prickly pear tree will enjoy a marriage lasting 100 years, attracting many visitors seeking to cement their bonds.

