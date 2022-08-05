TravelDomestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: What to Expect at This Year’s 2022 Seoul Festa

Haps Staff

Seoul Festa 2022, scheduled from August 10-14, has plenty of things to see and do at the five-day festival.

Highlights of the festival include:

— The Seoul E-Prix will be the last event of the 2021/22 season and will take place August 13-14 around Jamsil Sports Complex

— The opening ceremony concert featuring RAIN, NCT Dream, and La Sserafim

— Seoul Shopping Festival, which over 3,000 stores will participate from August 10-31

The first edition of the festival was made to increase domestic and international tourism to the capital.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

