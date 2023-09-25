Korea Destinations: What to Expect at This Year’s Namhae German Beer Festival

The 11th German Village Beer Festival will take place in Namhae-gun’s German Village area from October 6th to 8th. This year’s festival features both traditional favorites and exciting new additions, emphasizing the unique charm of the German Village.

One standout addition is the “Big Tent Zone,” an authentic replica of Munich’s Oktoberfest Big Tent. This area offers visitors a distinct atmosphere separate from the main stage, providing a variety of attractions to enjoy.

The popular parade has been enhanced, now taking place not only during the opening ceremony but also twice daily on the second and third days. The event’s scale and entertainment value have been elevated with the inclusion of a professional performance troupe and traditional European yodeling performances, creating excitement throughout the festival grounds.

The main stage, inspired by Munich’s cathedral, is set in a plaza featuring a stage zone, shade zone, and a kids and humanities zone. Standing tables in the art shade zone offer a comfortable space for enjoying beer and snacks. The kids and humanities zone is themed after the Brothers Grimm’s “Hansel and Gretel,” allowing children to explore German cultural content.

The festival remains eco-friendly, using glass beer glasses in the plaza and recyclable cups throughout the site. Visitors using reusable cups can enjoy free beer by participating in a prior application event. The festival also aims for sustainability by replacing paper materials with QR code-based information.

To enhance tourism acceptance, food booths will have uniform festival attire and clearly display menus and prices. To address traffic concerns, additional parking spaces have been secured, including Hwaam parking lot and nearby schools. Shuttle buses will run frequently between Hwaam Parking Lot and Samdong Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and landscape lighting will be installed along the route for safety.

Unique events include the distribution of 10,000 copies of the “Good Ideas” booklet by the publishing company “Good Ideas People.” This initiative began as a gesture of gratitude to Namhae County for hosting nurses who had served as miners in Germany. One nurse, deeply touched by the kindness of the village residents, wanted to share copies of the booklet at the beer festival, highlighting the special connection between the festival and the local community.

The Namhae Tourism and Culture Foundation is enhancing the experience of the 11th German Village Beer Festival with three major events:

Advance Reservation System for the Big Tent: One of the festival’s significant updates is the introduction of an advance reservation system for the Big Tent, modeled after Munich’s Oktoberfest. This reservation system is available for up to 50 people per day on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can enjoy a special benefit of unlimited beer with an on-site payment of 10,000 won. Accommodation Certification Souvenirs: Recognizing that beer festivals often attract foreign visitors who stay for extended periods, the festival is offering accommodation certification souvenirs. Each day during the festival, 30 teams can receive souvenirs on a first-come, first-served basis by verifying their accommodation on the day of their stay. No Waste Festival Participation: Participants of the ‘No Waste Festival’ from the previous year will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary glass of beer if they bring their own cup. This offer is available to 100 people per day upon prior application.

To participate in these events, visitors can apply online using the provided application links. The application period extends until October 5th, but early closure may occur based on a first-come, first-served basis. Here are the application links for reference: