Korea Destinations: What to Check Out at This Year’s Seoul Lotus Lantern Festival

The Seoul Lotus Lantern Festival gets underway this Friday and runs through Sunday at Jogyesa Temple in Jongno-gu.

The Lotus Lantern Festival traces its origins to a heartwarming tale of a lantern, kindled by a poor woman’s earnest devotion, outshining all others.

Passed down for over 1,200 years, the festival has evolved into a vibrant celebration where participants craft their own lanterns and parade through city streets. Each person carries two lanterns—one for themselves and their kin, and another representing hopes for universal wisdom and compassion.

Recognized for its cultural significance, the festival attained national intangible cultural asset status in 2012 and UNESCO recognition in 2020, earning adoration worldwide.

Event Information

May 11

Eulrim Madang: 16:30 to 18:00

Lantern Parade: 19:00 to 21:30

Daedong Hanmadang: 21:30 to 23:00

May 12

Traditional Play & Performance Plaza: 11:00 to 18:00

Lotus Lantern Play: 19:00 to 21:00

