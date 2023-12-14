Photo provided by Jo Si-seung - Seoul Park
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Winter Vacation Delights at Seoul Parks Offer Diverse Programs for Learning and Enjoyment

By Haps Staff

Seoul invites residents to embrace the winter spirit through a variety of seasonal activities across 12 parks.

Commencing on December 15th, the Sejong-daero human forest road transforms into the enchanting ‘Street of Light’ and hosts the ‘Seoul Forest, Winter Light’ exhibition. The city offers 89 programs, encompassing ecology, educational exploration, and star observation, available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Prominent locations like Seoul Forest and Seoul Botanical Garden are offering attractions such as Christmas forest crafting, prop making, and special exhibitions. A highlight includes the Dragon family exhibition and a silver grass lighting ceremony on December 23rd at World Cup Park, celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

You can also experience a blend of art and nature at Seoul Forest Family Garden with the ‘WINTERLIGHTS’ installation, while the ‘Street of Light’ festival along Sejong-daero captivates with winter-themed projections. Additionally, various parks host informative programs for children, integrating ecology, subject exploration, and constellation astronomy.

For detailed winter event information and program availability, visit the Seoul Parks website at parks.seoul.go.kr.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Seoul Lantern Festival Begins This Friday

Korea Destinations: Namhae’s Sacheon Wins Prestige Award

Korea Destinations: 10 Best Places to Visit in 2023

Korea Destinations: Daegu Transforms Streets with Festive Lights for Year-End Celebrations

Korea Destinations: Mansucheon Street of Light in Incheon

Korea Destinations: Romantic Lantern Festival at Sandulsori Arboretum

The Latest

11-meter Right Whale Found Dead as Bycatch off Gijang-gun

북극곰이 돌아왔다! 제36회 해운대 북극곰축제 개최

Starbucks Introduces a New Chicken Bacon Wrap

Musinsa Standard Confirms December 29 Debut in Busan

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Winners of the 2023 Jinju Tourism National Photo Contest Announced

Busan
light rain
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
93 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Thu
15 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
2 °
Mon
3 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 