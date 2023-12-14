Korea Destinations: Winter Vacation Delights at Seoul Parks Offer Diverse Programs for Learning and Enjoyment

Seoul invites residents to embrace the winter spirit through a variety of seasonal activities across 12 parks.

Commencing on December 15th, the Sejong-daero human forest road transforms into the enchanting ‘Street of Light’ and hosts the ‘Seoul Forest, Winter Light’ exhibition. The city offers 89 programs, encompassing ecology, educational exploration, and star observation, available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Prominent locations like Seoul Forest and Seoul Botanical Garden are offering attractions such as Christmas forest crafting, prop making, and special exhibitions. A highlight includes the Dragon family exhibition and a silver grass lighting ceremony on December 23rd at World Cup Park, celebrating the Year of the Dragon.

You can also experience a blend of art and nature at Seoul Forest Family Garden with the ‘WINTERLIGHTS’ installation, while the ‘Street of Light’ festival along Sejong-daero captivates with winter-themed projections. Additionally, various parks host informative programs for children, integrating ecology, subject exploration, and constellation astronomy.

For detailed winter event information and program availability, visit the Seoul Parks website at parks.seoul.go.kr.