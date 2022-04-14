Korea Destinations: Wolasan Natural Recreation Forest Opens in Jinju

Wolasan Natural Recreation Forest, which Jinju City completed on March 31st, will begin operation on April 15th.

The Wolasan Natural Recreational Forest in Jinseong-myeon consists of 4 houses in the forest, 1 condominium-type forest recreation building, 8 glamping buildings, and 5 camping decks.

In addition, a pedestrian bridge was installed across the grassy plaza and Wol-Asan valley so that you can enjoy outdoor activities while viewing the surrounding landscape.

As a result of making advance reservations from April 8 through the website of ‘Sup Outing e’, a national natural recreation forest introduction site, from April 15 to May 16 as of the 11th, 85% of rooms (100% on weekends, 75% on weekdays) ) showed a reservation rate.

Reservations can be made at ‘Forest Outing e’ every Wednesday at 9:00 am, and from May, priority reservations for Jinju citizens and the disabled will also start from the 1st to the 5th of every month.

Priority reservations are for Jinju citizens: 2 Houses in the Forest, 4 Forest Recreation Centers, and 2 Glamping Buildings, and for the disabled, 2 Forest Recreation Centers with facilities for the disabled.

Facility usage fees range from 75,000 won to 240,000 won for accommodation buildings, 105,000 won to 125,000 won for glamping, and 20,000 won to 24,000 won for camping decks.

Jinju citizens, the disabled, basic recipients, single-parent families, multicultural families, recipients of national veterans, and multi-child families are eligible for a 30% reduction in weekday usage fees during the off-season.

More information can be found on the Jinju Forest Wolasan website, Instagram (@worasan_forest_jinju), and the YouTube channel.

Wolasan Natural Recreational Forest has the advantage of being easily accessible from Jinju Innovation City in Gyeongnam, Munsan IC, Jinseong IC, and Jinma-daero (National Road No.2).

Experience activities such as woodworking experience, forest commentary, and children’s forest experience, and children’s library program in the forest can be enjoyed at Jinju in the forest of Mt. Wola, which has a natural recreation forest.

Forest leisure sports facilities are scheduled to open from May, so it is expected to become a tourist attraction in the city center where you can enjoy recreation, experience, and leisure sports in one place.