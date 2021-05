The world’s largest lotus lantern will once again fly in the skies of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang province in celebration of Buddha’s 2565th Birthday.

Tongyeong Tourism Development Company unveiled its lotus lantern-shaped cable car for the third year in a row — a 4.5-meter high cable car that expresses wishes for a speedy end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lotus lantern cable car will be in operation until the 19th of this month.