Image: Yangsan City
Korea Destinations: Yangsan Chrysanthemum Festival

The 2020 Yangsan Chrysanthemum Festival is underway until the 15th of November.

It is being held at the Tongdo Temple parking lot in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Image: Yangsan City

A total of 32,000 chrysanthemums are on hand at the event, though all food, entertainment and performances, and ceremonies have been canceled.

The temple provides a splendid backdrop for the flowers which makes for a beautiful autumn outing with family and friends.

Masks must be worn and temperature checks will be taken.

Visitors can use the Tongdo Fantasia parking lot which can accommodate 2,000 vehicles.

Image: Yangsan City

Korea Destinations: Yangsan Chrysanthemum Festival

