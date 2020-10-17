Image: Yangsan City
Korea Destinations: Yangsan Tower Reopens

Haps Staff

Yangsan Tower has temporarily reopened after being closed since the beginning of September due to coronavirus concerns.

The book cafe on the 5th floor also opened from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the restaurant in the cafe opening from noon to 8 p.m.

On the 6th floor of the tower, the city has a PR hall which shows the past and present of Yangsan and a small museum.

Yangsan Tower is 110-meters tall and offers lovely 360′ views of the city.

Previously, Yangsan Tower was partially opened after closing on February 23, adjustment ing operating hours from June to August, but has been closed since September 1 following the August 15 Gwanghwamun rally.

 

Haps Staff
