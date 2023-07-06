Korea Destinations: Yangsan’s Deokgye-dong Picturesque Car Free Street

Deokgye-dong in Yangsan-si has undergone a stunning transformation, becoming a picturesque car-free street adorned with gobo lighting.

Stretching for 150 meters between Dongil 2nd Apartment and Hoya River, this enchanting street now blooms with radiant flowers that come alive at night.

In the past, the absence of lighting during winter evenings cast a shadow of concern and inconvenience among residents.

In response, the local community took action, proposing the “car-free street gobo lighting installation project” to enhance safety and improve the urban aesthetics of the area.

Their efforts bore fruit as the project was selected for 2023 and completed in June by the Urban Management Department of Ungsang Branch Office.

The newly installed high-level lighting spans four zones, illuminating the once-dark street with a captivating display of light pictures.

These designs, featuring flower shapes and hearts, create a beautiful ambiance and ensure the safety and comfort of citizens who stroll along this revitalized space.

Whether it’s the blooming forsythias and cherry blossoms in spring or the vibrant foliage in autumn, residents can now enjoy the splendor of each season even during the night hours.