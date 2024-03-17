Image: Jinju City
Korea Destinations: ‘Zipline’ and ‘Rope Adventure’ Facilities at Wolasan Forest Opened

By Haps Staff

Jinju City has added an exciting addition to its outdoor offerings with the opening of the Wolasan Forest leisure sports facilities on March 16.

The new attractions, namely the ‘Zipline’ and ‘Rope Adventure,’ promise exhilarating experiences amidst the forest backdrop.

The ‘Zipline’ offers an eco-friendly adventure, spanning a thrilling 323-meter journey from Wolasan’s Jilmaejae Hill to the slopes of Guksabong Peak. Zooming along at speeds of up to 40km per hour, participants are treated to panoramic views of the forest.

Image: Jinju City

The ‘Rope Adventure’ beckons young adventurers with eight aerial rope courses nestled amidst the trees. Designed specifically for children, these courses offer a blend of fun and learning, promoting cognitive development, muscle growth, and confidence-building through play.

In prioritizing the safety of all participants, Jinju City has implemented strict measures, including limiting each session to a maximum of 30 individuals and stationing safety personnel at key points throughout the facilities.

Rigorous rescue training and safety education initiatives are also underway to ensure preparedness for any emergencies.

Haps Staff
