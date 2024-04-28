Shopping, Home & Living

Korea Duty-Free Festa Underway Until June 7

By Haps Staff

The ‘Korea Duty-Free Festa’ is underway through June 7, which aims to invigorate the duty-free industry and boost domestic and foreign tourism during the peak travel season.

With Japan’s Golden Week and China’s Labor Day holidays coinciding with the event, tourists can indulge in a variety of programs offered by participating duty-free shops in Incheon, Seoul, Busan, Jeju, and beyond.

With online and offline discounts of up to 30% to prize giveaways, each shop promises unique offerings.

Duty-free shops located in downtown Busan and Busan Port International Passenger Terminal will feature unbeatable deals on cigarettes, alcohol, and local souvenirs, alongside discounts on K-food.

Gyeongbokgung Duty Free Shop at Gimhae Airport will also showcase fashion items and alcoholic beverages at discounts ranging from 50% to 70%.

