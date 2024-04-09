Travel

Korea Emerges as Top Destination for Japanese Tourists During Golden Week

By Haps Staff

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) has declared Korea as the prime travel choice for Japanese tourists during Golden Week, as overseas travel demand from Japan remains subdued due to a weak yen.

Despite last year’s statistics revealing that only 17% of the Japanese population held valid passports, with outbound travelers dwindling to about 47% compared to 2019, projections indicate a significant resurgence in overseas travel for Golden Week 2024.

According to recent forecasts like the ‘2024 Golden Week Travel Trends’ by JTB, Japanese overseas travel is anticipated to surge by 167.7% compared to the previous year, with an estimated 520,000 travelers, marking a remarkable recovery of up to 90% compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Destinations in close proximity such as Korea (20.5%), Southeast Asia (16.7%), and Taiwan (13.5%) are emerging as favored spots.

HIS, another major Japanese travel agency, has reported a staggering 123.2% increase in overseas travel reservations compared to the previous year, as per the ‘2024 Golden Week Travel Reservation Trends’.

Seoul has secured the top spot as the most sought-after destination, closely followed by Taiwan and Hawaii. Busan ranked 5th and Jeju ranked 7th have secured positions in the top 10 rankings.

In response, the Korea Tourism Organization is rolling out a robust social media campaign spotlighting the culinary delights of Seoul and Busan, along with showcasing the latest in Korean travel trends through influential personalities.

Leading Japanese travel agencies, including HIS, are actively promoting visit campaigns to Korea, with over 3,500 applicants for the ‘Revisit Korea Event’ in April and May alone.

