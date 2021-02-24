LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

Last Chance for Deals as Korea Grand Sale Finishes This Weekend

hapsadmin

Don’t miss your chance to find great deals during one of the largest shopping events each year.

The Korea Grand Sale, a shopping tourism festival for foreign tourists offers specials from various participating companies, hotels, duty-free shops, department stores, and theme parks which aims to offer great discounts and cultural performances for visitors.

This year’s event, however, will bring Korea to the world by hosting the event only online.

Local businesses will offer steep discounts as part of the discount event.

The event runs until February 28.

For more details, please refer to the official website of Korea at en.koreagrandsale.co.kr

hapsadmin

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Shopping, Home & Living

Bandi and Luni’s to Close its Shinsegae Branch

Haps Staff -
One of the country's largest bookstores, Bandi and Luni's will close its doors at its Shinsegae Centum Mall location on February 28.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Busan in Apple’s Plans for New Store Launch

Haps Staff -
An Apple store may be coming to Busan as part of the company's plans to expand in the country.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Uniqlo in Marine City to Close This Week

Haps Staff -
Uniqlo's location at Home Plus Haeundae in Marine City will be closed from Thursday according to the company.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

KAMPOS Expands into South Korea & Strengthens Its Sustainable Mission Internationally

Haps Staff -
KAMPOS, the ultimate Italian brand promoting luxury with integrity, is expanding overseas by entering the South Korean market.
Read more
Lifestyle

Costco Lunar New Year’s Hours

Haps Staff -
Costco in Busan will alter their retail hours during the New Year's Lunar holiday this week.
Read more
Shopping, Home & Living

Locally-based Start-up “Area6” Opens Today

Haps Staff -
A locally-based start-up culture platform that features local products made in Busan will open today in Yeongdo-gu.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
4 ° C
4 °
4 °
81 %
0.5kmh
40 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 