Korea Grand Sale Gets Underway Today

The Korea Grand Sale, a shopping tourism festival for foreign tourists offers specials from various participating companies, airlines, hotels, duty-free shops, department stores, and theme parks which aims to offer great discounts and cultural performances for visitors.

This year’s event, however, will bring Korea to the world by hosting the event only online.

Local businesses will offer steep discounts as part of the discount event.

The event runs from January 14 through February 28.

For more details, please refer to the official website of Korea at en.koreagrandsale.co.kr

blank
