Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky Exhibit Begins Tomorrow

Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4.

This exhibition is a special exchange exhibition organized by the Hungarian Embassy, ​​the Hungarian Cultural Center, the Seoul Museum of History and the Busan Modern History Museum to promote friendship and promote exchanges, and is held by the ‘Ferenc Hopp Museum of Asiatic Arts, Budapest’. A photo of the Korean Empire, taken by assistant fighter Dejo, is displayed in the exhibition hall on the 3rd floor.

Bozóky Dezsô (1871~1957), a military surgeon from Austria and Hungary, entered the Korean Empire on the warship Franz Josef I and visited Jemulpo (Incheon), Seoul, Geomundo, and Busan.

He closely recorded the situation of the Korean Empire at the time, taking pictures and writings of the cities he visited. In this exhibition, they highlight the Korean Empire reflected in the eyes of foreigners by looking at his photos and travels along his journey.

In the lobby on the 1st floor, a photo exhibition is also held under the theme of “The Grand Empire (1897~1910) Busan Scenery”. It was designed to show the appearance of Busan, a modern city that tried to independence and modernization even in the midst of foreign invasion through photographs of Busan’s modern facilities, government offices, schools, and Busan Port during the Korean Empire.

Choi Jung-hye, head of the Busan Modern History Office, said, “This special exchange exhibition will be a great opportunity to see the landscapes of the major cities of the Korean Empire through foreigners’ eyes and the appearance of Busan during the Korean Empire during the unknown period.”

Opening hours are from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm, and admission is free. In order to prevent COVID-19, 15 people per hour receive online reservations through the website of the Busan Modern History Museum to see the exhibition.

Closed every Monday and January 1

