Korea in Photos: 17th Geoje Island Flower Festival

The 17th Geoje Island Flower Festival, which unfolded over 9 days at the Geoje City Agricultural Development Center starting from October 28 to November 5, concluded with a total of 221,356 visitors.

While the festival may have wrapped up, the autumn blossoms and chrysanthemum sculptures will remain on display until November 12th.

This year’s Island Flower Festival offered a variety of performances ranging from musicals, trot, and band showcases to the pulsating beats of hip-hop, catering to the varied tastes and preferences of attendees.