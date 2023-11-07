Image: Geoje City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea in Photos: 17th Geoje Island Flower Festival

By Haps Staff

The 17th Geoje Island Flower Festival, which unfolded over 9 days at the Geoje City Agricultural Development Center starting from October 28 to November 5, concluded with a total of 221,356 visitors.

While the festival may have wrapped up, the autumn blossoms and chrysanthemum sculptures will remain on display until November 12th.

This year’s Island Flower Festival offered a variety of performances ranging from musicals, trot, and band showcases to the pulsating beats of hip-hop, catering to the varied tastes and preferences of attendees.

Image: Geoje City
Image: Geoje City
Image: Geoje City
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

ED: Gimhae Chooses a New Slogan, And It’s Really Bad

Korea In Photos: 23rd Masan Chrysanthemum Festival Closes

Sacheon Air Show Draws 120,000 Spectators This Year

Korea Destinations: Jodo and Hodo Selected as Islands to Visit in November

Butterfly Park Changes Name to Hangeul Culture Park in Gimhae

Korea Destinations: Sacheon Air Show Held This Weekend

The Latest

Amphibious Tour Bus Launch May Be Getting Near

Get Your Chili Ready at the 11th Annual HQ Chili Cook-off

ED: Gimhae Chooses a New Slogan, And It’s Really Bad

How to Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Korea

International Destinations: Santa’s Secret Spots: Bucket-List Festive Destinations From Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Exploring the 2023 Sea Art Festival in Busan: Intersections of Sea, Women, and Humanity

Busan
clear sky
4 ° C
4 °
4 °
70 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 