The ‘2024 Miryang Cultural Heritage Night Tour’ was held alongside the ’63rd Gyeongsangnam-do Citizens’ Sports Festival’ in Miryang, marking its return after a hiatus of 19 years.

This event served as a platform for harmony and communication, bringing together sports, tourism, culture, and art.

The main attractions included the ‘Eungcheon Arirang’ performance and the breathtaking ‘Eohwa Lantern Fireworks’ which illuminated the Miryang River.