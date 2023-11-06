Image: Changwon Special City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea In Photos: 23rd Masan Chrysanthemum Festival Closes

By Haps Staff

The 23rd Masan Chrysanthemum Festival wrapped up its 10-day event from October 28 to November 6 under the theme ‘Will you give me your heart?’

The event, hosted at the March 15 Marine Nuri Park for ten days, drew 697,000 visitors, surpassing the previous year’s attendance by 124%.

With an estimated expenditure of 22 billion KRW, the festival significantly bolstered Changwon’s special city.

The festival featured over 100,000 chrysanthemums and 201 art installations under eight themes, creating a scenic ambiance against the backdrop of the azure Masan coastline.

Nighttime festivities, including an illuminating chrysanthemum showcase, brought a romantic atmosphere to the park and were favorites among spectators.

Image: Changwon Special City
Image: Changwon Special City
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Sacheon Air Show Draws 120,000 Spectators This Year

Korea Destinations: Jodo and Hodo Selected as Islands to Visit in November

Butterfly Park Changes Name to Hangeul Culture Park in Gimhae

Korea Destinations: Sacheon Air Show Held This Weekend

Tongyeong Names its Newest Landmark ‘Gangguan Bridge’

Changwon Special City Looks to Create a Safe, Walkable City

The Latest

Groundbreaking Ceremony for West Busan Administrative Complex Town Held

Eat Like a Local: Seaman’s Club Accepting Orders For Thanksgiving Dinner

Exhibition on Wonwoldong, Busan’s Last Red Light District, Gaininng Attentio

Sacheon Air Show Draws 120,000 Spectators This Year

Korea Destinations: Five Places to See the Amazing Autumn Leaves in Korea

770,000 Attend Busan’s 18th Fireworks Festival

Busan
clear sky
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
47 %
5.7kmh
0 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 