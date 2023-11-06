Korea In Photos: 23rd Masan Chrysanthemum Festival Closes

The 23rd Masan Chrysanthemum Festival wrapped up its 10-day event from October 28 to November 6 under the theme ‘Will you give me your heart?’

The event, hosted at the March 15 Marine Nuri Park for ten days, drew 697,000 visitors, surpassing the previous year’s attendance by 124%.

With an estimated expenditure of 22 billion KRW, the festival significantly bolstered Changwon’s special city.

The festival featured over 100,000 chrysanthemums and 201 art installations under eight themes, creating a scenic ambiance against the backdrop of the azure Masan coastline.

Nighttime festivities, including an illuminating chrysanthemum showcase, brought a romantic atmosphere to the park and were favorites among spectators.