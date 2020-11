The harvesting of apples is in full swing this autumn at local farms around Jirisan’s Cheongjeonggol in Sancheong, Gyeongnam province.

The local apples from this region are known for their crispy, sweet and sour taste due to the large daily temperature fluctuations.

Sancheong apples can be purchased at the Sancheong online mall which is run directly from the regional website.