Earlier this week, the sweltering heat came after the heavy rains hit the Korean peninsula, including Mureung Valley in South Gyeongsang Province.

Mureung Valley, seen from the pavilion of ‘Mureungjeong’ in Donguibogam Village, Geumseo-myeon, Sancheong-gun, is a local hotspot that offers a respite from the heat during the summer with its spectacular waterfalls and surrounding nature.

The area is famous for the Donguibogam Oriental Medicine Theme Park and the surrounding Healing Health Forest.