Image: Namhae-gun
Korea in Photos: Beautiful Cosmos Along Samdong-myeon Coastal Road

By Haps Staff

Following the retreat of the summer heatwave, vibrant cosmos flowers have burst into bloom along the coastal road in Samdong-myeon.

These blossoms, which have persevered through the prolonged monsoon season and sweltering temperatures, serve as a picturesque reminder of the impending autumn.

The Samdong-myeon Administrative Welfare Center initiated a ‘Green Network’ project, sowing cosmos seeds at the end of June.

This endeavor adorned the Yeongji-Jijok coastal road, the coastal stretches near Jeondo Village, and the vicinity behind the public parking lot in Jijok Village with these colorful cosmos blooms.

The Treasure Island Namhae Bicycle Festival provided the perfect backdrop for visitors to appreciate the natural beauty of the cosmos along this scenic coastal route.

