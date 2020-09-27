Korea in Photos: Beautiful Fall Flowers in Sancheong

Sanencheong Park in Sancheong-gun has come alive with red flowers as the fall weather begins to settle in.

Sangsahwa is a flower representing early autumn and is known for its beautiful color and shape.

The passionate red petals and mascara-like slender flowers are commonly known as a “flower bowl”.

Sanencheong Park, built behind the county office building, was developed in 2009 as a resting area for residents. Every summer, it boasts beautiful scenery, including a variety of flowers in full bloom in early autumn.