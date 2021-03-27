Image: Sancheong-gun
Korea in Photos: Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom at the Hangno Volcano Trail

Haps Staff

Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on the “Slow Road” at Hangnohwasandeul-gil, Sancheong-eup, Sancheong-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do.

The Hangno Volcano Trail, built in 2019 with cherry blossom trails along the Gyeongho River, is a 6.5 km walk that allows you to take a look around the entirety of Sancheong-eup.

Image: Sancheong-gun

The anti-aging volcanic mountain road is a good way to have a healing time by complying with personal quarantine rules such as wearing a mask.

The Sandeul-gil consists of courses with themes of each section, such as the path of slowness, the path of youth, and the path of meditation. 

