Image: Goseong -gun
Korea in Photos: Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom on Shimni Cherry Blossom Road

Haps Staff

The cherry blossoms in full bloom reach their peak when you reach the ‘Shimni Cherry Blossom Road’, which starts from the cherry blossom trees lined up around Daega Reservoir at the entrance of Daega-myeon, passes through Daeheung Elementary School, and extends for 4km from Yuheung-ri to Galcheon-ri in Goseong-gun, Gyeongnam province.

Image: Goseong -gun

‘Simni Cherry Blossom Road’, which was created with the donations of villagers and people from the village 20 years ago, is considered one of the most beautiful roads in Goseong-gun.

Since there is very little traffic, it is perfect to park your car on the side of the road for a while and enjoy the spring leisurely while walking along the cherry blossom road.

Image: Goseong -gun

120 additional Someiyoshino cherry trees were planted last year as part of the resident participatory budgeting project, and the cherry blossom path will be extended by 1km, providing more beautiful attractions.

 

 

