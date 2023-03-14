Image: Jinju CIty
Korea in Photos: Daffodils Bloom at Wolasan Forest

Daffodils planted in the daffodil garden in Jinju in Wolasan Forest are starting to bloom and are catching the attention of visitors.

The Jinju City Forestry Division planted 10,000 daffodil bulbs and 25,000 mini daffodil bulbs this year to create a daffodil garden. Currently, mini daffodils have begun to bloom, and it is expected that more than 300,000 flowers will be in full bloom around mid-to-late March.

In addition, the city installed four customized photo zones for the MZ generation, who like SNS sensibility, using wooden desks and chairs. You can come to the daffodil garden for a spring outing to view flowers and take pictures to keep as memories at the photo zone.

Image: Jinju City
