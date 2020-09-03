Image: Sancheong-gun
Korea in Photos: Double Rainbow Appears in Sancheong-gun

A double rainbow appeared in Sancheon-gun after the powerful Typhoon Maysak hit the region.

Image: Sancheong-gun

Travel

