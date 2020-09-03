Image: Sancheong-gun TravelDomestic Destinations Korea in Photos: Double Rainbow Appears in Sancheong-gun Haps Staff September 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email A double rainbow appeared in Sancheon-gun after the powerful Typhoon Maysak hit the region. Image: Sancheong-gun Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Haps StaffIs there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribeTwice-weekly updates to your inbox Related Articles Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Jinju National Museum Haps Staff - September 3, 2020 Located in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do, the Jinju National Museum opened its doors on November 2, 1984, proclaiming 'the central institution of Gaya culture research'. Read more Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Namhae Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest Haps Staff - September 2, 2020 Opened in 1998, Namhae's Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest in Namhae-gun, South Gyeongsang Province was selected as this month's luxury forest by the Korea Forest Service. Read more Travel Visits to Busan’s Beaches This Summer Down 58% in 2020 Haps Staff - August 30, 2020 The number of visitors to beaches in Busan this summer was down 19,000,000 over 2019 recent statistics show. Read more Travel Foreign Tourism Drops 78% in Busan in 2020 H1 Haps Staff - August 29, 2020 Foreign tourism has dropped 78.1% from January to June compared to 2019, all but decimating the local tourism industry. Read more Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Mugunghwa Park at Mukgok Ecological Park Haps Staff - August 28, 2020 Mugunghwa are in full bloom at Mukgok Ecological Park in Danseong-myeon, Sancheong, Gyeongnam province. Read more Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Deokcheon Seowon In Sancheong-gun Haps Staff - August 27, 2020 Built in 1576 as a memorial to Confucian scholar Cho Shik, Deokcheon Seowon in Sangcheon-gun in South Gyeongsang Province was reopened in the 1930s after being closed at the end of the 19th century. Read more The Latest Daegu to Hold Contactless Marathon From September 27 Sports News Haps Staff - September 4, 2020 The city of Daegu will hold an "untact", or contactless marathon from September 27 to October 17th. Read more What’s On in Busan This Weekend Arts & Culture Haps Staff - September 4, 2020 Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan. Read more New Custom Shoe Store “PADOBLE” Opens at KT&G Sangsang Madang Building Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff - September 4, 2020 The city of Busan and Busan Economic Promotion Agency's Footwear Industry Promotion Center has opened a new custom shoe store named PADOBLE, which will become a new base for the development of the shoe industry and custom shoe culture in the city. Read more 부산 신발브랜드 편집숍 ‘파도블(PADOBLE)’오픈 문화 Haps Staff - September 4, 2020 부산시와 (재)부산경제진흥원 신발산업진흥센터(이하 신발산업진흥센터)는 부산지역 신발산업 발전과 신발커스텀* 문화의 새로운 거점이 될 ‘파도블(PADOBLE)’ 신발편집숍을 KT&G 상상마당 부산의 개관과 함께 9월 4일 문을 연다고 밝혔다. Read more Man Arrested for Drug Possession at Gimhae International Airport Busan News BeFM News - September 4, 2020 A man in his 50s was caught at a security checkpoint for drugs on his way to Jeju island. Read more Korea in Photos: Double Rainbow Appears in Sancheong-gun Domestic Destinations Haps Staff - September 4, 2020 A double rainbow appeared in Sancheon-gun after the powerful Typhoon Maysak hit the region. Read more Busan few clouds enter location 23 ° C 23 ° 23 ° 83 % 2.6kmh 20 % Thu 24 ° Fri 28 ° Sat 27 ° Sun 26 ° Mon 27 ° Dine & Drink Beer Shop Serving Up Tasty Pastrami Sandwiches and Brisket This Sunday Dine & Drink Haps Staff - September 4, 2020 This Sunday, Beer Shop welcomes Andrew Bencivenga of Galmegi PNU, or as he refers to himself "The Sandwich King Of Busan". Read more Gavi Announces New Fall Specials Dine & Drink Haps Staff - September 3, 2020 Gavi Wine Restaurant in Haeundae has announced its new specials for fall. Read more QR Code Needed to Eat At IKEA’s Food Court in Busan Dine & Drink Haps Staff - September 2, 2020 For those looking to grab some of IKEA's tasty treats, a QR code is now needed to be able to access the food court. Read more COVID-19: Guidance for Using Coffee Shops and Restaurants Dine & Drink Busan City News - September 1, 2020 The Korean Center for Disease Control has set out its guidance rules for using coffee shops and restaurants. Read more Travel Domestic Destinations Korea in Photos: Double Rainbow Appears in Sancheong-gun Haps Staff - September 4, 2020 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Jinju National Museum Haps Staff - September 3, 2020 Domestic Destinations Korea Destinations: Namhae Pyeonbaek Recreational Forest Haps Staff - September 2, 2020 International Destinations International Destinations: Maldivian Eco-Resort Gili Lankanfushi Reopens its Doors Haps Staff - August 31, 2020