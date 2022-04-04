Korea in Photos: Enjoy Canola Flowers Along Local Road No. 1024 in Nammyeon

Nammyeon Administrative Welfare Center announced that starting with Imjinseong last year, yuchae flower complexes with a total area of 15 hectares built in various places along local road 1024 have bloomed.

From Deokwol (Gumi) village, Imjinseong – Seomi Garden Entrance – Darengi Village – Honghyeon Village, the canola fields created along the road is in harmony with the mountains, fields, and blue sea and have become a popular tourist attraction this spring.

A space made of weeds along the road was turned into a flower garden and transformed into a healing space where anyone could take a break, which was well-received by the residents.