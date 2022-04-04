Image: Namhae-gun
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Korea in Photos: Enjoy Canola Flowers Along Local Road No. 1024 in Nammyeon

Haps Staff

Nammyeon Administrative Welfare Center announced that starting with Imjinseong last year, yuchae flower complexes with a total area of 15 hectares built in various places along local road 1024 have bloomed.

From Deokwol (Gumi) village, Imjinseong – Seomi Garden Entrance – Darengi Village – Honghyeon Village, the canola fields created along the road is in harmony with the mountains, fields, and blue sea and have become a popular tourist attraction this spring.

A space made of weeds along the road was turned into a flower garden and transformed into a healing space where anyone could take a break, which was well-received by the residents.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
66 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 