The first snow of the year in Korea fell on the top of Jirisan Mountain and Geochang Gamaksan National Park.

The first snow this year averaged about 2-3cm on the highlands of top of Cheonwangbong and Jangteomok and 2cm according to Jirisan Gyeongnam Office.

The temperature in the area was -5.6’C.

Jirisan’s first snow this year is a month earlier than last year when the first snow was observed on December 14.