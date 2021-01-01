NewsBusan News

Korea in Photos: First Sunrise of 2021

Haps Staff

The first sunrise in Korea in 2021 occurred at 7:32 a.m. on the 1st of January, and despite beaches, mountains, and tourist sites closed to the public, many still came out to see the first sun of the year and wish for brighter times ahead.

Travel

